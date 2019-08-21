USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Pressure eases but risks remains tilted to the upside

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The USD/MXN surged on Monday to the highest level since December. It then pulled back trimming weekly gains. The slide back under 19.75 remove some of the bullish pressure in the short-term. 
  • The main trend points to the upside and if it rises back above 19.80, a test of the monthly high and to the 20.00 area seems likely. Above the next key resistance is downtrend line from 2017 that stands at 20.10. 
  • If the pair manages to clearly drop below 19.50 it would alleviate peso’s weakens. Below that level USD/MXN could slide to 19.30, a critical support that should favor a rebound. As long as USD/MXN holds above 19.30, the bias would point to the upside. 

USD/MXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.7085
Today Daily Change -0.0584
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 19.7669
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.4072
Daily SMA50 19.218
Daily SMA100 19.1557
Daily SMA200 19.3462
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.8895
Previous Daily Low 19.7208
Previous Weekly High 19.7764
Previous Weekly Low 19.3539
Previous Monthly High 19.3628
Previous Monthly Low 18.8643
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.7853
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.8251
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.6953
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.6237
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.5266
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.864
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.9611
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.0327

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment

Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment

The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds below 1.2150 post-Fed, Merkel-Johnson meeting

GBP/USD holds below 1.2150 post-Fed, Merkel-Johnson meeting

GBP/USD is trading with a heavy tone after German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave UK PM Boris Jonson to come out with a solution to avert a no-deal Brexit in the next 30 days.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: fundamental background keeps favoring the yen

USD/JPY: fundamental background keeps favoring the yen

Equities bounced, but the USD/JPY pair ignored the recovery. US Treasury yields finished the day little changed after FOMC’s Minutes. USD/JPY continues consolidating between Fibonacci levels, upside limited by 106.65.

USD/JPY News

Gold rebounds above $1,500, remains stuck in tight range

Gold rebounds above $1,500, remains stuck in tight range

After closing the previous day at $1,506, the XAU/USD pair edged lower on Wednesday as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the precious metal to find demand as a safe-haven.

Gold News

Why is the dollar not stronger and why is the euro not weaker?

Why is the dollar not stronger and why is the euro not weaker?

We can easily make the argument that the US is not going into recession, despite the doomsayers. They are out in force, whether their credibility rests on getting one or two things right in the past, or cycle ideas, or what passes for logic.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  