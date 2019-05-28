USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Outlook starts to favor more gains and a visit to 19.30

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Stronger US Dollar and risk aversion boosted the pair that broke a key short-term resistance at 19.10 and jumped toward 19.20. 
  • A close on top of 19.15 would reaffirm the bullish bias and would signal further gains with a potential target near 19.30, the next barrier. If the pair extends above the next level to watch is 19.45/50. 
  • On the flip side, a reversal back below 19.10 would point to more range trading near 19.00. If the reversal extends under 19.00, the Mexican peso will likely strengthen and a test of 18.90 seems likely. The mentioned level protects the 2019 low at 18.73. 

USD/MXN Daily Chart

USD/MXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.1933
Today Daily Change 0.1329
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 19.0604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.0679
Daily SMA50 19.0288
Daily SMA100 19.1069
Daily SMA200 19.3408
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.0736
Previous Daily Low 19.0176
Previous Weekly High 19.169
Previous Weekly Low 18.9343
Previous Monthly High 19.4285
Previous Monthly Low 18.7448
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.0522
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.039
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.0274
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.9945
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9714
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.0835
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.1066
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.1395

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location