USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Mexican peso keeps rising and approaches 19.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Bias in the USD/MXN continues to favor the downside, despite oversold readings. 
  • In the short-term, a recovery above 19.35/40 would alleviate the pressure. 

The USD/MXN pair fell for the fifth-day in-a-row on Tuesday. Short-term technical indicators show extreme oversold reading, but no signals of a consolidation or correction seem strong at the moments, as the pair holds firm below the critical 19.30 level. 

On the flip side, 19.20 is the immediate support that is being tested and also the 100-week moving average. Below then comes an uptrend line at 19.05. 

On the upside, above 19.40, the bearish pressure will likely ease, and only above 19.60 the US Dollar could strengthen. 

USD/MXN weekly chart

USDMXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.2412
Today Daily Change -0.0306
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 19.2718
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.5433
Daily SMA50 19.6415
Daily SMA100 19.4105
Daily SMA200 19.2587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.3496
Previous Daily Low 19.2524
Previous Weekly High 19.6403
Previous Weekly Low 19.2686
Previous Monthly High 20.1651
Previous Monthly Low 19.3208
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.2895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.3125
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.2329
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.1941
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.1357
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.3301
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.3885
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.4273

 

 

