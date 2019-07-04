USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Decisive hours are coming for the bearish bias

- The Mexican peso is up against the US dollar for the fourth day in-a-row on a quiet session but it is about to finish far from the highs.
- The USD/MXN holds a bearish tone but the negative tone is easing, particularly after being unable to hold below 19.00. Today bottomed at 18.96, the lowest in two weeks before bouncing back above the mentioned area. Ahead of Friday, the pair is likely to consolidate between 19.00 and 19.05.
Price is approaching an uptrendline from May lows that stands near 18.90 that is also a horizontal support. A test of 18.90 is expected if the pair continues to slide; a consolidation below 19.00 would be a signal that the test is coming. A firm break below 18.90 would expose 2010 lows at 18.75.
It the pair moves closer to 18.90 and rebounds, it could anticipate more gains ahead. A rebound to 19.10 seems normal, and above, 19.20 and 19.30 are two critical resistances. A close on top of 19.20 (21-day SMA) would clear the way for a test of the 19.30 barrier that if broken should trigger a rally toward 19.50.
USD/MXN Daily Chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.0079
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0128
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|19.0207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.189
|Daily SMA50
|19.1623
|Daily SMA100
|19.1442
|Daily SMA200
|19.374
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.0877
|Previous Daily Low
|19.004
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2749
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.078
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8799
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.8932
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.0557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.9872
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.9537
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.9035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.1212
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.1547
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
