USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Bearish bias but Mexican peso still unable to break 19.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso holds a bullish tone against US Dollar in the short-term but so far lacks of strength for a clear breakout. 
  • A week ago the USD/MXN ended a rebound from monthly lows around the 19.30 area. Afterwords consolidated slightly below and today it appears to be moving to the downside. Still, the pair has been unable to break key levels. 

The bias points to the downside but a close below 19.00 seems needed it to clear the way to a test of the uptrend line and the key horizontal support at 18.90. A break lower would expose YTD lows at 18.75. 
Moves to the upside below 19.25 will likely be limited. That level contains the 21-day simple moving average and also a horizontal resistance level. Above, the US Dollar will gain momentum and a daily close on top of 19.30 will set up a bullish pattern targeting 19.45. 

USD/MXN Daily chart

Overview
Today last price 19.0668
Today Daily Change -0.0590
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 19.1258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.2425
Daily SMA50 19.1603
Daily SMA100 19.1503
Daily SMA200 19.3728
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.2083
Previous Daily Low 19.0383
Previous Weekly High 19.2749
Previous Weekly Low 19.078
Previous Monthly High 19.8799
Previous Monthly Low 18.8932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1032
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1434
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.9541
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.2941
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.38

 

 

 

