USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Bearish bias but Mexican peso still unable to break 19.00

The bias points to the downside but a close below 19.00 seems needed it to clear the way to a test of the uptrend line and the key horizontal support at 18.90. A break lower would expose YTD lows at 18.75. Moves to the upside below 19.25 will likely be limited. That level contains the 21-day simple moving average and also a horizontal resistance level. Above, the US Dollar will gain momentum and a daily close on top of 19.30 will set up a bullish pattern targeting 19.45.

