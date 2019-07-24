USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Awaiting a breakout to 19.45 or a test of the 2019 low at 18.74

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The Mexican peso rebounded sharply against the US dollar and remove the negative bias for the very short-term. 
  • The USD/MXN pair reinforced the current consolidation mode after begin unable to break above 19.20, a strong resistance and also the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 20.65-18.75 slide. 

The pair continues to wait for a clear breakout that could lead to a more decisive directional move. On the upside a daily close above 19.25 would be a bullish signal and if the pair then confirms levels on top of 19.30, the next target is 19.45/50. 
The pair holds slightly above the 20-day moving average that stands around 19.05; while above some support is seen for the pair in the short-term. Under that level a test of 18.90 seems likely; below attention would turn to the YTD low at 18.74. 

USD/MXN Daily Chart 

fxsoriginal

More Levels 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.0784
Today Daily Change -0.0984
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 19.1768
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.0678
Daily SMA50 19.1595
Daily SMA100 19.119
Daily SMA200 19.3843
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.1909
Previous Daily Low 19.044
Previous Weekly High 19.125
Previous Weekly Low 18.9215
Previous Monthly High 19.8799
Previous Monthly Low 18.8932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1348
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1001
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.0835
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.9903
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9366
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.2305
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.2842
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.3774

 


 

