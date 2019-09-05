USD/MXN Technical Analysis: After a 3% retreat, how low could it go?

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso moves away from multi-month lows against US Dollar, gains 3% from last week low. 
  • The bearish momentum in USD/MXN eased today after a three-day slide; it found support above the 19.60, also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 18.95 to 20.25. 

The correction started after the pair was capped by a long-term downtrend line that stands at 20.10. Now resistance levels are located at 19.75, followed by 19.95. 
A consolidation between 19.60 and 19.75 or 19.90 seems likely, before the next directional move. Only a daily close clearly below 19.60 would clear the way for a slide to 19.45/50, the next strong barrier that should offer support. 

USD/MXN Daily Chart

Overview
Today last price 19.6916
Today Daily Change -0.0271
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 19.7187
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.7937
Daily SMA50 19.3974
Daily SMA100 19.2676
Daily SMA200 19.3243
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.9954
Previous Daily Low 19.7123
Previous Weekly High 20.2581
Previous Weekly Low 19.8122
Previous Monthly High 20.2581
Previous Monthly Low 19.1148
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.8204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.8873
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.6222
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.5257
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.3391
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.9053
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0919
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.1884

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

