USD/MXN technical analysis: 19.83 acts as buffer to 61.8% Fibo. but overbought RSI questions the rally

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Medium-term horizontal-line, overbought RSI question the pair’s upside.
  • 200-day SMA offers strong downside support.

Even after rising on the US-Mexico trade tensions during the early Asian session, the USD/MXN pair couldn’t clear 19.83 resistance as it seesaws near 19.77 ahead of the European opening on Thursday.

The horizontal-line stretched since November 08 continues to offer tough resistance to the quote while 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is also in the overbought area.

Should prices clear 19.83 barriers, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June to August 2018 downpour at 20.00, followed by 20.38/40, could challenge bulls.

On the downside, 19.43 can act as immediate support before diverting the moves to 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 19.36.

In a case where prices slip under 19.36, 19.2350 and 19.00 might play their role of support.

USD/MXN daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 19.7718
Today Daily Change 0.1933
Today Daily Change % 0.99%
Today daily open 19.5785
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.2135
Daily SMA50 19.083
Daily SMA100 19.1287
Daily SMA200 19.3587
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.6731
Previous Daily Low 19.4667
Previous Weekly High 19.8284
Previous Weekly Low 19.0176
Previous Monthly High 19.8284
Previous Monthly Low 18.7907
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.5943
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.5456
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.4725
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.3664
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.2661
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.6788
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.7791
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.8852

 

 

