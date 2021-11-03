Economists at Credit Suisse raise their USD/MXN target range from 20.00-20.60 to 20.40-21.15 as they see headwinds for MXN increasing into year-end.
Curb your expectations
“We now see the August highs around 20.40 as the low end of the range, and see upside potential for now limited to the 76.4% retracement of the 2021 high-to-low retracement at 21.15.”
“Expectations of a less supportive BOP in Q4 and fears of a dovish Banxico shift in Q1 can also limit the scope for USD/MXN downside.”
