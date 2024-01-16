USD/MXN surges to near 17.00 on market caution, focus on Middle East conflict

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/MXN improves as the US Dollar receives upward support from risk-off sentiment.
  • Fed’s Bostic said that inflation deceleration toward the 2.0% target could slow down.
  • Banxico’s officials face challenges in reducing interest rates due to high inflation.

USD/MXN moves upward for the second straight day, trading higher around 17.00 during Tuesday’s European session. Traders are favoring the US Dollar following hawkish remarks made by Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic. Bostic suggested the possibility of inflation fluctuating if policymakers decide to cut interest rates prematurely, thereby providing support to the USD/MXN pair. He also cautioned that the deceleration of inflation toward the Fed's 2.0% target was anticipated to slow down in the coming months.

Additionally, the Middle East region is experiencing heightened caution in the market due to the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted northern Iraq near the US Consulate in Erbil, adding to the geopolitical tensions. On Friday, the US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) issued a warning, advising all ships to avoid the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This has led maritime vessels to alter their routes away from the Red Sea in response to attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement.

The recent economic data from Mexico indicates that the country is grappling with challenges. The annual inflation rate increased from 4.32% to 4.66% in December. Although the headline inflation has eased to 5.0%, it remains elevated. This high inflation rate could potentially dissuade officials of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) from implementing policy-easing measures in the first quarter of 2024.

Market participants are expected to closely monitor Mexico's Retail Sales data on Friday for additional insights into the country's economic landscape. Additionally, on the United States docket, the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January is scheduled for release on Tuesday, along with a speech by Federal Reserve official Christopher J. Waller.

USD/MXN: technical levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 16.9863
Today Daily Change 0.1051
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 16.8812
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.9724
Daily SMA50 17.1842
Daily SMA100 17.4171
Daily SMA200 17.384
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.9143
Previous Daily Low 16.8468
Previous Weekly High 17.0643
Previous Weekly Low 16.7842
Previous Monthly High 17.5653
Previous Monthly Low 16.8611
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.8885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.8726
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.8472
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.8132
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.7796
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.9148
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.9483
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.9823

 

 

