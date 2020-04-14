USD/MXN steady around 23.50, Mexican peso holds to last week’s gains

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Emerging market currencies mixed against the US dollar, despite DXY slide. 
  • USD/MXN under the 20-day moving average, risks tilt to the downside. 

The USD/MXN moved sideways during Tuesday, around the 23.50. It peaked at 23.75 and then bottomed at 23.38, remaining inside Monday’s price range. The pair continues to consolidate, holding on to most of last week’s losses when it dropped from 25.60 to 23.25. 

The Mexican peso failed to benefit from an improvement in market sentiment, partially offset by a sharp decline in crude oil prices. Near the end of the session, WTI is falling 8.50% not affecting equity prices in Wall Street. The Dow Jones is up 2.35% amid some optimism regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Among emerging market currencies, the Polish zloty is so far the best performer followed by the Czech corona while on the flip side the South African rand lost more than 1%. The greenback dropped versus majors. The US Dollar Index reached the lowest in two weeks under 99.00, and it is falling by 0.40%. 

Technical outlook 

The short-term bias in USD/MXN is to the downside as long as it remains under the 20-day moving average (currently at 24.00) and the 23.80 zone. A break under 23.25 would clear the way for a slide of the pair to sub-23.00 levels. 
 

USDMXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.4926
Today Daily Change -0.2047
Today Daily Change % -0.86
Today daily open 23.6973
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.0119
Daily SMA50 21.3213
Daily SMA100 20.1576
Daily SMA200 19.7827
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.8679
Previous Daily Low 23.2825
Previous Weekly High 25.7809
Previous Weekly Low 23.3192
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.6443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.5061
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.3639
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.0305
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.7785
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.9493
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.2012
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.5346

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto gains amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD holds onto gains amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto its gains as the market mood remains upbeat. Hopes for a gradual end to lockdowns are boosting stocks and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.2600

GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.2600

GBP/USD trades at 5-week highs above the 1.2600 level, as the greenback remains weak. Pound bulls ignore the UK OBR publishing a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2.

GBP/USD News

Twitter weighs down on the crypto market

Twitter weighs down on the crypto market

Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.

Read more

Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance

Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance

Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.

Gold News

WTI bears taking back control on demand shock fundamentals

WTI bears taking back control on demand shock fundamentals

Despite a historic agreement over the weekend to attempt to hold-off a further collapse in the energy market, oil has been weighed down by a global glut of crude pertaining to the COVID-19 shutdowns and slowdown in business activity and global growth. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures