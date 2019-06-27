USD/MXN steady around 19.15 as Banxico holds rates on a divided decision

- Mexican peso off lows versus US Dollar, remains steady after Bank of Mexico.
- Banxico keeps rates, hawkish bias but not unanimous.
The USD/MXN pair rose to 19.16 and pulled back to 19.13 following the decision of the Bank of Mexico. As of writing, it trades at 19.14, modestly higher for the day.
Earlier today, it traded below 19.10 (lowest since Monday) before making a run higher, approaching 19.20. The pair looks set to continue consolidating around 19.15. On a wider perspective, it continues to trade sideways between 19.10 and 19.30, two key technical levels.
Banxico keeps rates and bias, but not everybody agrees
The Board decided today to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 8.25%. The decision was not unanimous. Speculations point to Gerardo Esquivel asking for a rate cut. The tone of the statement was little changed from the previous meeting. Analysts pointed to the possibility of a more neutral statement considering the change in Fed rate policy expectation.
The posture remains tight despite the Fed, slower growth in Mexico and the recovery of the Mexican peso.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted around 1.1350/60 for a second consecutive day
The EUR/USD pair struggles for direction after reaching a fresh three-month high earlier this week. Focus on weekend G-20 summit and EU Council. Soft German inflation and mixed US data kept investors side-lined.
GBP/USD erases gains and pressures weekly lows
GBP/USD trades in the 1.2660 region, pressuring weekly lows as optimism about US-China trade truce fades. High-yielding assets become less attractive, the dollar´s demand still quite limited.
USD/JPY extends retreat from 1-week highs to test daily lows
The USD/JPY dropped to 107.65, slightly above Asian session lows and remains near the lows. Earlier today peaked at 108.15, the highest level in a week before turning to the downside.
Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.