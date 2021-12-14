USD/MXN soars above 21.05, to highest in a week ahead of FOMC and Banxico

- Mexican peso drops across the board during the American session.
- After giving signs of a bottom, USD/MXN jumps above 21.00 erasing most of last week’s losses.
The USD/MXN is sharply higher on Tuesday after staging a rally during the American session. The pair climbed from 21.00/05 to 21.20, reaching the highest level in a week. It remains near the top, supported by a stronger US dollar and also by a broad decline of the Mexican peso.
The greenback gained momentum following US IPP data and particularly ahead of the FOMC decision. On Wednesday, the central bank will announce its decision. It is expected to accelerate the tapering of its purchase program.
Higher US yields and a decline in equity prices is weighing on emerging market currencies. The Mexican peso was holding well, until USD/MXN broke decisively above 21.05. The next resistance stands at 21.30, followed by 21.45. On the flip side, a slide back under 21.05 should alleviate the current bullish pressure.
On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico will have its monetary policy meeting with the most analysts looking for a 25 bp rate hike. Analysts at TD Securities expect Banxico to hike by 25bps and continue to present a hawkish stance, though they warn about some risk of a 50bps rate hike. “MXN still presents reasonably good yield, though competition in Latam is heating up, and risk surrounding the monetary policy and fiscal trajectory are increasing.”
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.1492
|Today Daily Change
|0.1375
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|21.0117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.1666
|Daily SMA50
|20.7604
|Daily SMA100
|20.4143
|Daily SMA200
|20.2688
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.0262
|Previous Daily Low
|20.8428
|Previous Weekly High
|21.3825
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.8417
|Previous Monthly High
|22.1557
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.2514
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.9561
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.9128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.8942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.7768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.7108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.0776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.1436
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.2611
EUR/USD gives up, returns to the lower end of the weekly range
EUR/USD changed course after Wall Street’s opening, trading near its weekly low at 1.1259. The greenback advances alongside US government bond yields, and as stocks fall. US data showed that the annual Core PPI jumped to 7.5% in November, much higher than anticipated.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold eyeing a bearish breakout of the 1,758.81 low
Gold prices plunged heading into London’s close, hitting $1,766.38 a troy ounce. The dollar gathered momentum following the release of the US Producer Price Index, which hit a record 9.6% YoY in November, higher than anticipated. The core reading, which excludes energy and food prices, printed at 7.7%.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
