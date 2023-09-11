- USD/MXN drops 0.71% to 17.4624, influenced by a softer US Dollar Index, which declines 0.49% to 104.530 despite rising US bond yields.
- Mexican Industrial Production shows modest growth, while Finance Ministry’s optimistic GDP projections draw skepticism.
- US CPI data for August in focus, expected to rise YoY, potentially reinforcing the Fed’s ‘higher for longer’ rate stance.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) took advantage of a softer US Dollar (USD) on Monday, ahead of the release of inflation figures in the United States (US). The exchange rate traveled as high as 17.5927 before retracing on investors seeking risk. That and Asian central banks propelling their local currencies weakened the USD. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.4624, down 0.71%.
Mexican Peso gains ground against a weakening US Dollar as investors await key US inflation data and weigh Mexico’s economic outlook
Comments by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda prompted investors to close short positions on the Japanese Yen (JPY), spurring weakness on the Greenback. Also, China’s strict scrutiny on US Dollar buying by domestic companies was capped under $50 million, with purchases at or above that amount requiring approval by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) central bank.
Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of peers, drops 0.49% and sits at 104.530, a headwind for the USD/MXN. This is despite the recent uptick in US bond yields, with the 10-year benchmark note rate gaining three basis points at 4.296%.
Meanwhile, data from Mexico showed that Industrial Production rose by 4.8% in July, a tick lower than the upward revised June figures at 4.9% YoY, while on a monthly basis, decelerated to 0.5% from 0.6% in June.
In other news, the Mexican Finance Ministry projects Mexico to grow between 2.5% and 3.5%, seen as optimistic by analysts. Sources quoted by El Financiero said the forecast is far from the 1.7% consensus and 1% above the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) 2.1% projection.
The economic package in Mexico for 2024 proposes an increase in the fiscal deficit from 3.3% to 4.9% of GDP in 2023, the largest negative balance in 36 years. An analyst cited by El Financiero said, “It is irresponsible to project a deficit, especially when the economy is growing.”
Aside from this, the US economic agenda is scarce on Monday, but it would gather pace on Wednesday with the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August. Data is expected to rise compared to July’s numbers, meaning the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would need to keep rates higher for longer. The consensus estimates the CPI to rise 3.6% YoY from 3.2% in July. Core CPI is foreseen to slow from 4.7% to 4.3%
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After printing three consecutive sessions failing to crack above 17.8000, the USD/MXN is retreating toward the September 8 low of 17.4380, which could pave the way for further losses once broken. The 100-day Moving Average (DMA) at 17.2658 emerges as the next support, followed by the 20-DMA at 17.0967 and the 50-DMA at 17.0084. Conversely, if the pair stays above 17.4400, expect further consolidation within the 17.3912-17.7074 before fundamental news triggers a range break.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.4796
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1116
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|17.5912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0813
|Daily SMA50
|17.0081
|Daily SMA100
|17.2772
|Daily SMA200
|18.0197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.6233
|Previous Daily Low
|17.4395
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0447
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.5097
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.5531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.4793
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.3675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.2955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.6631
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.7351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits six-day highs above 1.0750
EUR/USD broke above 1.0750, reaching the highest level in six days, supported by Dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index is ending an eight-day positive streak. Stocks in Europe and Wall Street are trading higher.
GBP/USD prints fresh daily highs near 1.2550
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar and increased risk appetite, GBP/USD reached fresh four-day highs at 1.2544. The UK is set to release employment data on Tuesday. On Wednesday UK GDP data and US CPI are due.
Gold price consolidates as investors eye inflation data
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to find a direction as investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. The precious metal remains sideways despite the US Dollar delivering a corrective move, while investors digest global slowdown fears.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
S&P 500: Week hinges on Wednesday’s CPI release, but traders eye Oracle earnings
The S&P 500 lost 1.3% last week but attempted to rebound on Friday though the index lost much of its gains toward the end of its session. The market is more sanguine on Monday, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.4% at the open.