USD/MXN reverses from near 19.30 and turns negative

- Mexican peso erases losses versus US Dollar as it joins to the rally of Latam currencies.
- Mexico: Central bank lowers GDP and rises inflation forecast.
The USD/MXN pair retreat sharply from the highest level in almost two weeks, near the 19.30 and dropped sharply, as the Mexican peso joined the rally of Latin American currencies against the greenback. The US Dollar rose versus majors and emerging market currencies, but dropped versus MXN, ARS, BRL, TRY and COP.
Earlier today, USD/MXN broke above the 19.20 resistance area and jumped to 19.28, reaching the strongest since May 9. During the American session, the pair turned to the downside and over the last hours accelerated. It bottomed at 19.13 and as of writing trades at 19.15, marginally lower for the day but far from the highs.
The pair continues to move between the 19.30 and 18.90, as it has been the case since the beginning of the month. Today it lost strength near the top and pulled back. Still, some bullish momentum is seen but the decline below 19.20 weakened the greenback.
Banxico lowers growth forecasts
The Bank of Mexico released the quarterly inflation report and tomorrow the minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting. The economic activity outlook for 2019 has been revised lower from expected growth of between 1.1 and 2.1% to 0.8 and 1.8%; for 2020 (unchanged) between 1.7 and 2.7%. Inflation forecasts for annual headline are adjusted slightly upwards, due to higher expected energy prices arising from the dynamics in their international references, and to the recent increases in core inflation. They see a convergence to the target in the third quarter of 2020.
More from the Quarterly Inflation report:
“The Mexican economy has registered a significant reduction in financing from external sources, which has been partly offset by an increase in domestic financing sources and a lower absorption of resources by the public sector. External accounts have reverted their medium-term trend, currently showing a surplus in the non-oil trade balance and a deficit in the oil trade balance.”
“Risks to core inflation are still perceived. In April, it increased and within its components, food merchandise prices have been increasing while several services have registered high inflation levels. Thus, although core inflation decreased in the first fortnight of May, it remains at high levels.”
“The adjustment for 2019 mainly reflects that the economy’s performance during the first quarter of 2019 was weaker than expected which, as mentioned, is partly associated with the effects of several transitory factors. In the same vein, although the economy is expected to resume its growth path, driven by positive contributions from both domestic and external demand, the latter could decelerate at a higher rate than expected due to a moderation in global economic growth and, particularly, in US industrial production. Additionally, any recovery in investment is foreseen to be gradual.”
“The upward adjustment of annual core inflation forecasts is largely due to evolution of the prices of housing services and services other than housing and education, which have registered higher levels than those foreseen. Such evolution may be associated with possible cost-related pressures, including the increases in fuel prices and the higher increases in wages. Nevertheless, core inflation is still expected to reach the 3% target in the second quarter of 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength
The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”
Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA
Gold prices have been holding in positive territory on Wednesday with stocks in decline as global economic data continues to fall in under par while a protracted standoff between China and the U.S. amplifies global growth concerns looking forward.