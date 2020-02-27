USD/MXN retreats to 19.40 after reaching fresh two-month highs at 19.50

  • Mexican peso drops for the sixth day in a row versus US dollar. 
  • USD/MXN off highs stabilises around 19.40. 

The USD/MXN continued to rise on Thursday, but it offered some signals of stabilization after a sharp rally. The pair jumped to 19.50, reaching the highest level since December 4. It then pulled back, finding support above 19.30. 

Over the last hours, USD/MXN has been hovering around 19.40. The current consolidation could signal some exhaustion to the upside. Still, a break above 19.50 would clear the way to more gains. 

Risk aversion continues to be the key driver. Global stock markets dropped again on Thursday weakening the demand for emerging-market assets. The worst performer was the Colombian peso (-1.80% versus USD) followed by the Russian ruble (-1.10%). 

Banxico minutes

The Bank of Mexico released the minutes of its latest board meeting when it decided
unanimously to lower the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7%. 
According to the minutes, “among the elements considered in this decision, the following stand out: the levels attained by headline inflation, its outlook within the time frame in which monetary policy operates, the greater economic slack, and the recent behavior of external and domestic yield curves.”

Some members considered that given the economic environment, the current monetary policy continues being very restrictive. Mexican interest rate continues to be among the highest across emerging market countries, so more rate cuts are expected in the near term. 

Regarding economic activity, “most members estimated that economic
stagnation responds to multiple factors. The majority also mentioned that using monetary policy to reactivate the economy would have modest benefits and could imply a high risk.”

The next meeting will be March 26. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.3998
Today Daily Change 0.1928
Today Daily Change % 1.00
Today daily open 19.207
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.7591
Daily SMA50 18.8081
Daily SMA100 19.0287
Daily SMA200 19.2151
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.2358
Previous Daily Low 19.0651
Previous Weekly High 19.0863
Previous Weekly Low 18.5151
Previous Monthly High 19.0278
Previous Monthly Low 18.6407
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1303
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.1028
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.9986
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9321
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.2735
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.4443

 

 

