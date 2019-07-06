USD/MXN retreats as Trump signals there is  “a good chance” to make a deal

Mexican peso recovers after Trump mentions there is a good chance of a deal.

US Dollar holds in negative territory across the board on rate cut expectations.

The USD/MXN pair dropped further during the US session but continued to trade in the weekly range between 19.50 and 19.80. Recently printed a fresh daily low at 19.54 and as of writing was trading at 19.58, around the same level it closed last week.

Earlier today rose to 19.80 but then turned lower amid a decline of the US Dollar across the board, weakened by rising expectations of a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve and also amid positive developments regarding US-Mexico negotiations.

Mexican officials are at a meeting looking to reach a deal in order to avoid the implementation of a 5% tariff to all Mexican imports going into the US. Some optimism surged after US President Trump tweeted: “If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately. If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!”

Regarding data, while in the US, the NFP disappoint in Mexico inflation data came in below expectations but remained above the central bank’s target. The CPI rose 4.28% (annual) and the core 3.77% after a 0.16% gain in May. Next week in the US, inflation data is due and could have some influence on the US Dollar amid the recent change in monetary policy expectations.

USD/MXN 4 Hour chart

USD/MXN Overview Today last price 19.5879 Today Daily Change -0.1005 Today Daily Change % -0.51 Today daily open 19.6884 Trends Daily SMA20 19.2363 Daily SMA50 19.0899 Daily SMA100 19.1356 Daily SMA200 19.3615 Levels Previous Daily High 19.8437 Previous Daily Low 19.5177 Previous Weekly High 19.8284 Previous Weekly Low 19.0176 Previous Monthly High 19.8284 Previous Monthly Low 18.7907 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.7192 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.6422 Daily Pivot Point S1 19.5228 Daily Pivot Point S2 19.3572 Daily Pivot Point S3 19.1968 Daily Pivot Point R1 19.8488 Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0093 Daily Pivot Point R3 20.1748



