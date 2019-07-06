USD/MXN retreats as Trump signals there is  “a good chance” to make a deal

- Mexican peso recovers after Trump mentions there is a good chance of a deal.
- US Dollar holds in negative territory across the board on rate cut expectations.
The USD/MXN pair dropped further during the US session but continued to trade in the weekly range between 19.50 and 19.80. Recently printed a fresh daily low at 19.54 and as of writing was trading at 19.58, around the same level it closed last week.
Earlier today rose to 19.80 but then turned lower amid a decline of the US Dollar across the board, weakened by rising expectations of a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve and also amid positive developments regarding US-Mexico negotiations.
Mexican officials are at a meeting looking to reach a deal in order to avoid the implementation of a 5% tariff to all Mexican imports going into the US. Some optimism surged after US President Trump tweeted: “If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately. If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!”
Regarding data, while in the US, the NFP disappoint in Mexico inflation data came in below expectations but remained above the central bank’s target. The CPI rose 4.28% (annual) and the core 3.77% after a 0.16% gain in May. Next week in the US, inflation data is due and could have some influence on the US Dollar amid the recent change in monetary policy expectations.
USD/MXN 4 Hour chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.5879
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|19.6884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.2363
|Daily SMA50
|19.0899
|Daily SMA100
|19.1356
|Daily SMA200
|19.3615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.8437
|Previous Daily Low
|19.5177
|Previous Weekly High
|19.8284
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.0176
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8284
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7907
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.7192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.6422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.5228
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.3572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.1968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.8488
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.0093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.1748
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.