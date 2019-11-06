USD/MXN retreats after hitting three-week highs near 19.25

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso recovers ground against the US dollar even as most emerging market currencies hold to losses.
  • USD/MXN finds resistance around 19.25 and pulls back

The USD/MXN rose to 19.24, reaching the highest level since October 16 and then pulled back. As of writing trades at 19.18, near yesterday’s close. 

The Mexican peso recovered after USD/MXN approached the key resistance area of 19.25. The move to the upside was boosted by a stronger US dollar against emerging-market (EM) currencies. Later, some technical factors contributed to the correction in USD/MXN, even as the Greenback remained near daily highs versus EM. 

Tomorrow in Mexico inflation data is due and next week will be the Bank of Mexico board meeting. In the US, with no relevant economic reports ahead, attention is set on speeches from Federal Reserve officials and on US/China trade talks that should continue to impact on market sentiment

Levels to watch

The pair is moving sideways with now an intarday bias to the downside but still with some bullish signs exits. It needs to break above 19.25 to clear the way to more gains targeting initially 19.30. Above the next critical levels is located around 19.45/50. 

On the flip side, the immediate support might be located at 19.15 followed by 19.05. The crucial area to watch for the bears is 19.00: a daily close below could trigger more losses toward the year-to-date low at 18.74. 

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.1979
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 19.1992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.2
Daily SMA50 19.4706
Daily SMA100 19.3795
Daily SMA200 19.2639
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.2416
Previous Daily Low 19.0922
Previous Weekly High 19.246
Previous Weekly Low 19.0176
Previous Monthly High 19.8623
Previous Monthly Low 19.0176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1493
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.1137
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.0283
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9643
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.2631
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.3271
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.4125

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

