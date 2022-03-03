USD/MXN remains above 20.60 amid volatile markets

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Second day of gains in Wall Street weighs on USD/MXN.
  • Mexican peso’s upside seems limited on the current environment.
  • Mixed data from the US on Thursday, NFP due on Friday.  

The USD/MXN is rising modestly on Thursday, hovering around 20.66 on the back of a mixed US dollar. The greenback is being supported by a cautious tone across financial market as the crisis in Ukraine continues.

Wall Street indices are rising for the second day in a row, keeping Mexican peso’s losses limited. Another wave of risk aversion could send USD/MXN toward 21.00. Crude oil prices are having an extremely volatile session. The WTI barrel hit the highest level in more than a decade above 116.00, and then pulled back to as low as 107.69.

Economic data from the US came in mixed. Initial Jobless Claims dropped to the lowest level in eight weeks, while the ISM services PMI fell unexpectedly to 56.5 from 59.9. The employment component of the ISM services dropped to 48.5 from 52.3 and the Price Paid rose to 83.1. On Friday, the US official employment report is due.

Short-term outlook

The USD/MXN holds a bullish tone, although it failed to post a daily close above the 20.70 area on Wednesday. If the dollar manages to rise back and consolidate above 20.70, it would clear the way for a test of the following critical resistance at 20.85/90, the last defence to 21.00.

On the flip side, the 20.45/55 band is currently offering support to USD/MXN. A break lower would negate the short-term negative bias.

Technical indicators show the RIS moving north, supporting the upside, while Momentum is flattening still in positive ground.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.6684
Today Daily Change 0.0617
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 20.6067
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.4635
Daily SMA50 20.5039
Daily SMA100 20.6472
Daily SMA200 20.3648
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.7979
Previous Daily Low 20.5796
Previous Weekly High 20.786
Previous Weekly Low 20.1571
Previous Monthly High 20.7904
Previous Monthly Low 20.1571
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.663
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.7145
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.5249
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.4432
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.3067
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.7432
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.8797
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.9614

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD approaches yearly low amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1070, undermined by the persistent demand for the safe-haven US dollar. US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as investors turn anxious amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of round 2 of peace talks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold looks to $1,950 again ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Gold price extends its range play around the $1,930 level for the third consecutive day, reversing a part of Wednesday’s sell-off. Soaring oil prices, a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, have refueled stagflation concerns worldwide, reviving gold’s demand as a safe haven.

Gold News

GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Ripple locks 800 million XRP in escrow that could flood exchanges

The market is moved by payments giant Ripple’s recent scheduled withdrawal of XRP for covering operational expenses and distributing it to customers worldwide. XRP price has resumed its downward trend.

Read more

