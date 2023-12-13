USD/MXN rebounds near 17.33 on improved US Dollar, focus on Fed policy

- USD/MXN retraces recent losses ahead of the Fed policy decision.
- As-expected US CPI data diminishes the likelihood of rate cuts soon.
- Mexico's Industrial Output data showed resilience, recording a 5.5% increase in yearly output and a 0.6% uptick in the monthly report.
USD/MXN navigates around 17.33 during the European session on Wednesday, making attempts to recover from recent losses registered in the previous session. The support for the US Dollar (USD) comes from positive US Treasury yields, leading up to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Interest Rate Decision. The anticipation is that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will maintain its current policy stance in the December meeting.
The US Dollar had a brief dip and subsequent recovery following the release of moderate Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States on Tuesday.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.1% month-on-month and 3.1% year-on-year increase in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November. The US Core CPI also showed a 0.3% month-on-month and 4.0% year-on-year uptick. These figures aligning with market expectations suggest that inflation is tracking as predicted, suggesting no interest rate cuts by the Fed any time sooner.
On Mexico's side, the Industrial Output data released by INEGI reveals a robust performance in factories and manufacturing in October, with a yearly output increase of 5.5% from 4.0%, surpassing the market expectations of 4.6% and showing resilience. The monthly report also defied expectations, demonstrating growth of 0.6% instead of the anticipated decline of 0.1%.
Looking ahead, the upcoming announcement of the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) key interest rate on Thursday is expected to maintain cash rates at the unchanged level of 11.25%.
USD/MXN: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.3308
|Today Daily Change
|0.0236
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|17.3072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.2719
|Daily SMA50
|17.67
|Daily SMA100
|17.4089
|Daily SMA200
|17.5517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.4401
|Previous Daily Low
|17.2967
|Previous Weekly High
|17.5653
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.1818
|Previous Monthly High
|18.0807
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.3515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.3853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.1126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.3993
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.4914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.5427
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
