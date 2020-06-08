USD/MXN rebounds from two-month lows, holds above 21.45/50

- On a positive day for emerging market currencies, the Mexican peso dropped modestly versus the US dollar.
- USD/MXN reached fresh multi-month lows but it quickly rose back above 21.50.
The Mexican peso did not benefit from a positive tone around financial markets and fell against the US dollar. In Wall Street, the rally continued and currencies, like the Brazilian real, soared. The USD/MXN held steady after defending the 21.45/50 area.
The USD/MXN bottomed during the Asian session at 21.47, the lowest intraday since mid-March but then rebounded, rising to 21.79. Over the last hours, it has been hovering around 21.60, marginally higher for the day.
Levels to watch
From a technical perspective, the bias continues to point to the downside but in order to clear the way to more losses, USD/MXN needs to clearly break under 21.45/50. The next strong support stands at 21.30.
A failure to break in the short-term below 21.45 would point to an interim bottom. The 22.00 area is the current resistance area, above the USD/MXN correction could extend to 22.55.
More levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.6136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0310
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|21.5826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.853
|Daily SMA50
|23.6247
|Daily SMA100
|21.8918
|Daily SMA200
|20.5782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.9483
|Previous Daily Low
|21.4932
|Previous Weekly High
|22.2833
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.4932
|Previous Monthly High
|24.8895
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.0047
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.7744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.4011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.2196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.946
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.8562
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.1298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.3113
