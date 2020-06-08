USD/MXN rebounds from two-month lows, holds above 21.45/50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • On a positive day for emerging market currencies, the Mexican peso dropped modestly versus the US dollar.
  • USD/MXN reached fresh multi-month lows but it quickly rose back above 21.50.

The Mexican peso did not benefit from a positive tone around financial markets and fell against the US dollar. In Wall Street, the rally continued and currencies, like the Brazilian real, soared. The USD/MXN held steady after defending the 21.45/50 area.

The USD/MXN bottomed during the Asian session at 21.47, the lowest intraday since mid-March but then rebounded, rising to 21.79. Over the last hours, it has been hovering around 21.60, marginally higher for the day.

Levels to watch

From a technical perspective, the bias continues to point to the downside but in order to clear the way to more losses, USD/MXN needs to clearly break under 21.45/50. The next strong support stands at 21.30.

A failure to break in the short-term below 21.45 would point to an interim bottom. The 22.00 area is the current resistance area, above the USD/MXN correction could extend to 22.55.

More levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.6136
Today Daily Change 0.0310
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 21.5826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.853
Daily SMA50 23.6247
Daily SMA100 21.8918
Daily SMA200 20.5782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.9483
Previous Daily Low 21.4932
Previous Weekly High 22.2833
Previous Weekly Low 21.4932
Previous Monthly High 24.8895
Previous Monthly Low 22.0047
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.667
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.7744
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.4011
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.2196
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.946
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.8562
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.1298
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.3113

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

