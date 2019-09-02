- Mexican Peso drops against US Dollar on Monday manages to hold on top of last week lows.
- USD/MXN remains firm above 20.00, above a medium-term negative trendline.
The USD/MXN pair is consolidating gains on a quiet American session as it trades at 20.13, the highest level of the day. The pair opened the week with a bullish gap but then pulled back finding support at 20.00. It filled the gap and rebounded.
A stronger US Dollar amid risk aversion boosted the pair that trimmed most of Friday’s losses. USD/MXN continues to trade in the recent trading range above 20.00. From a technical perspective, indicators still favor the greenback.
The daily and weekly charts show price above a long-term trendline that stands at 20.10. If it holds on top it would clear the way to more gains. Ahead of the Asian session, resistance is seen at 20.20, 20.25 and then 20.50.
Could the Mexican peso recover?
Recent moves in MXN have been driven mostly by external factors. An improvement in risk sentiment will likely stimulate the demand for riskier assets including the Mexican Peso.
“In the short-run, the MXN weakening and import tariffs imposed by the US to China seems to be stimulating more US imports of Mexican goods. But in case of further escalation of trade war and therefore deceleration of the US economy, then the recent expansion in exports could be reversed. We assume a scenario of moderate economic growth in the US, no further escalation of trade war between the US and China, the continuity of negotiations towards ratification of USMCA trade deal and no import tariffs by the US on Mexican goods, so there is scope for moderate MXN appreciation in the coming quarters”, wrote MUFG analysts.
According to them, even considering more rate cut from Banxico that could reduce the attractiveness of Mexican bonds, “its carry-trade remains attractive as noted by the relatively higher interest rates in Mexico versus other LatAm economies. As the level of uncertainty abroad is quite high, MXN might show high volatility, but as a trend, we see scope for moderate MXN appreciation.”
Weekly Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near fresh two-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD is trading below closer to 1.0950, hitting the lowest since 2017. The US dollar continues gaining ground. US markets are closed for a holiday.
GBP/USD nears daily low as UK PM Johnson denies chances of an election
The UK PM stated that he plans to take the UK out of the Union by October 31st, “no ifs no buts,” adding he doesn’t want an election and believes neither the people do. Blamed MPs on damaging the UK’s position by voting against the government.
USD/JPY: market struggling for direction
The USD/JPY pair closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD.
Gold moves higher start of week as Brexit and trade wars keep markets in risk-off
Spot Gold prices have risen at the start of the week with plenty of uncertainty bounding its way around on the geopolitical front, including Hong Kong protests, Brexit and US/Sino trade wars.
US recession: With consumers showing fatigue, what is left to hold up the economy?
A consumer sentiment survey is showing signs of weakness. Consumption has held up the economy up while investment dragged it down. The chances of a recession are rising and that may weigh on the dollar.