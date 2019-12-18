USD/MXN rebounds from 18.90, faces resistance below 19.00

  • Mexican peso hits the highest level in five months versus US dollar, then reverses. 
  • USD/MXN having the best day since the beginning of the month. 

The USD/MXN is rising on Wednesday, after falling during five consecutive days. Yesterday it posted the lowest daily close since early July. The support area around 18.90 capped the decline in USD/MXN and today the pair rebounded approaching 19.00. 

As of writing, USD/MXN trades at 18.96 offering some signs of stabilization and consolidation ahead, following the slide from 19.60 to 18.88, the lowest level in five months. 

Eyes on Banxico 

On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico will have its monetary policy meeting. A 25bps rate cut is expected and the central bank according to analysts will continue its easing cycle next year. BBVA economists anticipate that Banxico will cut the 25bp monetary rate in each of the next six meetings, bringing it to 7.25% tomorrow and to 6.0% in August 2020.

“We anticipate that Banxico will maintain excessive caution and will not take its monetary stance to an accommodative level in 2020. However, we also expect the rate cut cycle to continue with no pause until August 2020, bringing the nominal monetary policy rate and the monetary stance to neutrality in the summer
of next year. Thus, we anticipate that the rate cut cycle has plenty of room to go”, explained BBVA analysts. 

More levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.9574
Today Daily Change 0.0162
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 18.9412
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.3335
Daily SMA50 19.2609
Daily SMA100 19.4481
Daily SMA200 19.2739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.976
Previous Daily Low 18.9
Previous Weekly High 19.316
Previous Weekly Low 18.9804
Previous Monthly High 19.6596
Previous Monthly Low 19.0434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.947
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.929
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.9021
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.8631
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.8261
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.9782
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.0151
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.0542

 

 

