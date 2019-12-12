USD/MXN rebounds after hitting a six-week low, from a key dynamic support

- Mexican peso extends rally versus US dollar, reaches critical levels.
- Improvement in market sentiment helps Latin American currencies.
The USD/MXN pair dropped earlier today to 19.03, the lowest intraday level since October 28. Later, it rebounded trimming losses and as of writing, it trades at 19.09, modestly lower for the day.
The rally in Wall Street amid trade headlines boosted the demand for riskier assets, benefiting the Mexican peso and other Latin American currencies. During the second half of the American session, the greenback recovered some lost ground.
Rumors and speculations around a deal between the US and China are driving markets. Ahead of the Asian session, more headlines seem likely, particularly as we get closer to Sunday, when new tariffs to Chinese goods kick in. Also, the results of the general election in the United Kingdom could have an impact on market sentiment.
Testing dynamic long term support
The USD/MXN pair hit today the area where a long-term uptrend line from 2017 stands. In the first attempt, the Mexican peso failed to break it and pulled back.
A weekly close below 19.00 would confirm the breakout, leaving the pair vulnerable to a test of the 2019 lows around 18.75. If USD/MXN holds above and offers a recovery surpassing the 20-week moving average at 19.35, the greenback would seem ready for a stronger rebound.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.0937
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0263
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|19.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.3955
|Daily SMA50
|19.3087
|Daily SMA100
|19.4503
|Daily SMA200
|19.2832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.287
|Previous Daily Low
|19.1091
|Previous Weekly High
|19.6294
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.2836
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6596
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.0434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.057
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.9941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.8791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.2349
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.3499
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.4128
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures 1.1100 as the US announces a trade deal
The US announced it has reached a deal in principle with China awaiting Trump’s signature. Risk-appetite takes over the market. Dollar remains strong.
GBP/USD bounces sharply on risk-on mood
GBP/USD trimmed most of its intraday loses and nears 1.3200, as risk-on took over the financial world, following news indicating a deal in principle between the US and China. Investors on their toes ahead of election’s outcome.
“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament
Conventional wisdom has it we get a sterling rally if he wins and gets a ruling majority, while getting a hung Parliament means a drop in the pound.
Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments
It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.