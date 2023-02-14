USD/MXN probes three-day downtrend near weekly low as traders await US inflation

- USD/MXN picks up bids to snap three-day downtrend around the lowest levels in eight days.
- Hawkish Fed speak, hopes of positive surprise from US CPI weigh on market sentiment and test US Dollar bears.
- Fresh fears surrounding China, cautious mood ahead of multiple catalysts from elsewhere also challenge Mexican Peso pair bears.
USD/MXN licks its wounds near 18.60 as it bounces off the weekly low during early Tuesday, teasing the first positive performance in four. It’s worth noting, however, that the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair remains near the multi-month low of 18.50 marked in February.
That said, the pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the US Dollar’s U-turn from the intraday low as market players rush for risk safety ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January. Adding strength to the rebound are the hawkish statements from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and China concerns, not to forget anxiety ahead of the employment and growth numbers from the Eurozone and the UK.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses around 4,140, following the biggest daily jump of the month. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields drop nearly two basis points to 3.69% at the latest, after reversing from a one-month high the previous day. It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured while equities in the Asia-Pacific region trade mixed at the latest.
On Monday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target rate, per Reuters. On the same line, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker pushed back the chatters of a Fed rate cut during 2023 while crossing wires in the weekend. However, the policymaker did mention, “Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing," per Reuters.
The hawkish Fed talks join the fresh Sino-American tension over the spying attempts via the balloons to weigh on sentiment and put a floor under the USD/MXN prices. “US Congress will take a bipartisan look at unidentified aerial objects that have made their way into U.S. and Canadian airspace, and why they were not found sooner,” said US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. It’s worth noting that a US Military General previously ruled out odds favoring the likely hand of China in the “unidentified objects” which were shot down during the weekend.
Apart from what was mentioned above, the absence of the Mexican data also allows the USD/MXN pair to pare the Banxico-inflicted wounds.
It should be observed that the last week’s surprise 0.50% rate hike from Banxico has been pleasing the USD/MXN as traders await the US CPI, expected 6.2% YoY versus 6.5%.
Also read: US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a one-week-old descending resistance line, around 18.70 by the press time, USD/MXN remains vulnerable to refreshing the yearly low of 18.50, marked earlier in February.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.5724
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0118
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|18.5842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8123
|Daily SMA50
|19.1863
|Daily SMA100
|19.4579
|Daily SMA200
|19.7961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.7285
|Previous Daily Low
|18.5779
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.639
|Previous Monthly High
|19.5361
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5663
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.6355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.5319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.4796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.6825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.7808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.8331
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Volatility contracts as investors await US Inflation
The AUD/USD pair is looking for demand after a minor correction to near 0.6950 in the Tokyo session. The Aussie asset is expected to display a sideways auction as investors are awaiting the release of the US Inflation for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY: Ascending triangle, double tops tease bears around 132.00
USD/JPY prints mild losses around the intraday low of 131.90 as the Japanese government officially nominates Kazuo Ueda to become the next Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor on early Tuesday.
Gold sitting tight over the abyss ahead of US CPI
Gold decoupled from the US Dollar's trajectory on Monday, sinking at the same time as the greenback as investors get set for this week's key event in the US Consumer Price Index.
Bitcoin whales are buying the dip despite sell signals, and it makes sense
Bitcoin price shows a clear sign of exhaustion after its explosive move in 2023. The first leg of a downswing has begun, but further confirmation is required to know where BTC is headed. Whales, on the other hand, are on the move and poised to buy the dip.
Tuesday's US CPI will be the market-mover
We get a fair amount of data this week, but honestly, it’s the CPI for Jan that will be the market-mover, followed by retail sales on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday.