USD/MXN Price News: Mexican Peso justifies options market optimism at multi-month high near 16.70

In doing so, the options market figures defy the hopes of witnessing a corrective bounce in the USD/MXN price. However, traders should keep their eyes on the US Retail Sales and Industrial Production for June for clear directions.

It should be noted that the options market gauge prints the second consecutive weekly RR with a -0.015 mark at the latest, following the previous weekly figure of -0.287.

That said, the one-month Risk Reversal (RR) of the USD/MXN pair, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, dropped to -0.015 by the end of Monday’s North American trading session, reversing the late Friday’s corrective bounce.

That said, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair dropped in the last seven consecutive days amid broad-based US Dollar weakness, mainly driven by the concerns that the downbeat US inflation clues will prod the US Federal Reserve (Fed) from lifting interest rates past July. Adding strength to the USD/MXN bearish bias are the downbeat options market signals for the pair.

