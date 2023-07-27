USD/MXN Price News: Mexican Peso ignores downbeat options market signals to eye weekly gain

However, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for June, expected 4.2% YoY versus 4.6% prior, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is scheduled for publishing on Friday and can offer a volatile day and move the USD/MXN pair.

With this, the options market figures flag the hopes of witnessing a corrective bounce in the USD/MXN price as the weekly RR braces for the second consecutive positive print with the latest number being 0.080.

That said, the one-month Risk Reversal (RR) of the USD/MXN pair, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, reverse the previous day’s downbeat print by posting the 0.027 figure by the end of Thursday’s North American trading session.

It’s worth noting that the pair’s recovery on Thursday and the options market bias take clues from a strong rally in the US Dollar prices backed by the recent US data. However, the comparatively upbeat Mexican fundamentals favor the MXN.

USD/MXN fades the corrective bounce off the one-week low marked the previous day as it retreats to 16.87 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair braces for the weekly loss while reversing the previous week’s corrective bounce off the lowest levels since December 2015.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.