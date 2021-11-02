USD/MXN Price Analysis: Upside eases after six-day of gains, finds resistance near 21.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN peaks at 20.91, the highest level since March.
  • Mexican peso recovers from some losses, amid a holiday in Mexico.
  • US dollar mixed ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The USD/MXN is falling for the first time in more than a week on Tuesday after the pair found resistance at 20.90. A holiday in Mexico and some profit-taking weighed on the pair that retreated to the 20.70 area.

The bias in USD/MXN still points to the upside. In order to clear the way to more gains, the dollar needs to consolidate above 20.90. The next area to watch is 21.00 with the next resistance at 21.05 followed by 21.45.

The correction of USD/MXN could extend to 20.60/65 without negating the current bullish bias. Below around 20.45 is the next critical area, horizontal support and the 20-day moving average. A slide below would alleviate the pressure, leaving the Mexican peso stronger.

USD/MXN daily chart

Overview
Today last price 20.7562
Today Daily Change -0.0891
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 20.8453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.47
Daily SMA50 20.2542
Daily SMA100 20.1434
Daily SMA200 20.1917
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.889
Previous Daily Low 20.5423
Previous Weekly High 20.6316
Previous Weekly Low 20.1193
Previous Monthly High 20.9034
Previous Monthly Low 20.1193
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.7566
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.6747
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.6287
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.4122
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.282
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.9755
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.1056
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.3222

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

