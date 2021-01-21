USD/MXN Price Analysis: Trends remains in favor of the Mexican peso

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso drops after reaching multi-month highs versus dollar.
  • USD/MXN bearish bias to persist while below 20.70/75

The USD/MXN reached on Wednesday a new ten-month low at 19.55, and on Thursday it is rising, trading back above 19.70, alleviating the bearish pressure.

The main trend continues to favor the downside in USD/MXN, and the next target and strong support is located at 19.45/50. A break lower would clear the way to 19.30.

On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 19.92 followed by the 20.20 zone. A firm break above 20.20 would suggest more gains ahead for the dollar.

The negative perspective will remain in place as long as price holds below an eight-month downtrend line and the 100-day moving average, both at the 20.70/75 area.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.7626
Today Daily Change 0.1691
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 19.5935
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.8529
Daily SMA50 19.9795
Daily SMA100 20.6587
Daily SMA200 21.7095
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.6865
Previous Daily Low 19.5527
Previous Weekly High 20.2638
Previous Weekly Low 19.64
Previous Monthly High 20.6648
Previous Monthly Low 19.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.6038
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.6354
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.5353
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.4771
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.4015
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.6691
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.7447
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.8029

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

