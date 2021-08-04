USD/MXN Price Analysis: Testing 20.00 after reversal

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso fails again to break the 19.80 support and losses momentum.
  • USD/MXN having the best day in weeks needs to hold above 20.00 to improve the bullish outlook.

The USD/MXN is rising on Wednesday, moderately, but that is enough for being the best day in weeks. After many days of range consolidation, the cross is testing the 20.00 zone and levels above 19.95, which matches the 20 and 55-day simple moving averages.

A confirmer break with a close above 20.00, would alleviate the bearish pressure, suggesting more gains ahead. The next relevant obstacle is located around 20.25.

On the flip side, the key short-term support is 19.80; a daily close below would clear the way to more losses, targeting 19.70. If the decline continues, the focus would turn to the 19.50 zone.

In the short term, technical indicators offer neutral to bullish signs. A failure to break 19.95 should favor a correction to the downside, back to the recent range between 19.80 and 19.95.  A weekly close above 20.15 should warn about a potential rally to 20.50, while below 19.70, to 19.45.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.9786
Today Daily Change 0.0959
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 19.8827
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.9732
Daily SMA50 19.9888
Daily SMA100 20.0707
Daily SMA200 20.1685
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.955
Previous Daily Low 19.8286
Previous Weekly High 20.1648
Previous Weekly Low 19.8004
Previous Monthly High 20.2515
Previous Monthly Low 19.7458
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.8769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.9067
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.8225
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.7624
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.6962
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.9489
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0152
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.0753

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

