USD/MXN Price Analysis: Rebound from five-day lows finds resistance at 22.35

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso losses strength versus the US dollar as Wall Street pullback.
  • USD/MXN still holds a bearish bias in the very short-term, but consolidation seems more likely.

The USD/MXN pair is hovering around 22.20, at the same level it closed on Monday. Earlier, it bottomed at 21.88, the lowest since last Thursday before turning to the upside as Wall Street moved off highs. It jumped to 22.35 before pulling back to 22.20.

The ups and downs in USD/MXN follow what is happening with US stock indexes. Equity prices are higher by more than 2% but off highs. Market optimism eased following comments from Fed Chair Powell and after Beijing tightened lockdown measures after a new coronavirus outbreak. The retreat in markets weighed on emerging market currencies that also pulled back.

Consolidation ahead for USD/MXN?

The pair is trading around the 20-day moving average, moving sideways. It was rejected on Tuesday from under 22.00, while to the upside it has been losing momentum near 22.80.

Considering that USD/MXN based at 21.45/50, a consolidation between 22.00 and 23.00 would seem likely as long as market sentiment does not shift significantly.

The critical level on the downside for USD/MXN is 21.45/50; a break lower should clear the way to more losses, targeting 21.30. While on the upside, above 22.90, the US dollar will likely strengthen to test 23.20.

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.2262
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 22.2243
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.2747
Daily SMA50 23.3619
Daily SMA100 22.091
Daily SMA200 20.6474
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.7526
Previous Daily Low 22.1195
Previous Weekly High 22.9514
Previous Weekly Low 21.4609
Previous Monthly High 24.8895
Previous Monthly Low 22.0047
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.3613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.5107
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.9783
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.7323
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.3452
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.6114
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.9986
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.2446

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as Fed's Powell testifies, after robust retail sales

EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as Fed's Powell testifies, after robust retail sales

EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 as Fed Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill and repeats his projection of a slow recovery. US Retail Sales rose more than expected in May.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures

GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1

Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1

Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.

Read more

Gold holds steady near $1724-25 area, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus

Gold holds steady near $1724-25 area, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus

Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1717-16 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and was last seen trading in the neutral territory.

Gold News

WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement

WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement

WTI has been trading higher in line with the general risk-tone in the markets today. There have been some blips from news headlines as China announced another lockdown in Beijing following a potential second wave of the coronavirus.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures