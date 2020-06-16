USD/MXN Price Analysis: Rebound from five-day lows finds resistance at 22.35

- Mexican peso losses strength versus the US dollar as Wall Street pullback.
- USD/MXN still holds a bearish bias in the very short-term, but consolidation seems more likely.
The USD/MXN pair is hovering around 22.20, at the same level it closed on Monday. Earlier, it bottomed at 21.88, the lowest since last Thursday before turning to the upside as Wall Street moved off highs. It jumped to 22.35 before pulling back to 22.20.
The ups and downs in USD/MXN follow what is happening with US stock indexes. Equity prices are higher by more than 2% but off highs. Market optimism eased following comments from Fed Chair Powell and after Beijing tightened lockdown measures after a new coronavirus outbreak. The retreat in markets weighed on emerging market currencies that also pulled back.
Consolidation ahead for USD/MXN?
The pair is trading around the 20-day moving average, moving sideways. It was rejected on Tuesday from under 22.00, while to the upside it has been losing momentum near 22.80.
Considering that USD/MXN based at 21.45/50, a consolidation between 22.00 and 23.00 would seem likely as long as market sentiment does not shift significantly.
The critical level on the downside for USD/MXN is 21.45/50; a break lower should clear the way to more losses, targeting 21.30. While on the upside, above 22.90, the US dollar will likely strengthen to test 23.20.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.2262
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|22.2243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.2747
|Daily SMA50
|23.3619
|Daily SMA100
|22.091
|Daily SMA200
|20.6474
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.7526
|Previous Daily Low
|22.1195
|Previous Weekly High
|22.9514
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.4609
|Previous Monthly High
|24.8895
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.0047
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.5107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.9783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.7323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.3452
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.6114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.9986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.2446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as Fed's Powell testifies, after robust retail sales
EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 as Fed Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill and repeats his projection of a slow recovery. US Retail Sales rose more than expected in May.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold holds steady near $1724-25 area, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1717-16 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and was last seen trading in the neutral territory.
WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement
WTI has been trading higher in line with the general risk-tone in the markets today. There have been some blips from news headlines as China announced another lockdown in Beijing following a potential second wave of the coronavirus.