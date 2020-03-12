USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso under pressure amid risk aversion, hit record lows versus US dollar

- Mexican peso among worst performers across the globe, down 4% against US dollar.
- USD/MXN hit new record highs at 22.98, then retreats, holding above 22.00.
The USD/MXN jumped to 22.98 earlier on Thursday as global markets collapse. The Mexican peso trimmed losses later but the pair held above 22.00 and as of writing trades at 22.25, above previous record highs and still under pressure.
The collapse across financial markets sent the Mexican peso sharply lower. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is moving back toward daily lows and its falling 8.55%; while the S&P 500 tumbles 7.70%. Crude oil is off lows but losing 4.60%.
Among currencies, the greenback is the best performer, rising even against the Japanese yen that usually is biggest gainer in times of financial stress. Commodity and emerging market currencies are falling sharply amid coronavirus panic.
USD/MXN Forecast Chart
Technical indicators show extreme overbought conditions in the short-term but no sign of consolidation/correction are seen. The 22.25/30 is becoming the immediate resistance followed then by 22.50 and 23.00.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.1715
|Today Daily Change
|0.7840
|Today Daily Change %
|3.67
|Today daily open
|21.3875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.4198
|Daily SMA50
|19.0295
|Daily SMA100
|19.1112
|Daily SMA200
|19.2515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.4954
|Previous Daily Low
|20.7155
|Previous Weekly High
|20.3817
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.1536
|Previous Monthly High
|19.895
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5151
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.1975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.0134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.9036
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.4196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.1237
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.6834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.9793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.4633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes amid USD strength, after the ECB
EUR/USD has crashed to around 1.1150, over 100 pips. The US dollar is attracting safe-haven bonds amid the coronavirus panic and the euro is unimpressed by the ECB's measures and by the lack of support for Italy.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.26 amid panic US dollar buying
GBP/USD has plunged below 1.26 as the dollar storms the board amid panic US dollar buying amid the coronavirus crisis. The UK government is set to impose restrictions.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Even cryptos cannot escape the coronavirus bloodbath
The crypto market has been smashed today with Bitcoin falling over 23%. Now the downside levels on the chart are in focus, with the 138.2% the next major Fib zone.
Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark
Gold extended its steep intraday decline and tumbled to near two-week lows, below the $1600 round-figure mark in the last hour.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.