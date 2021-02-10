USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso unable to break under 20.00

- Bearish tone prevails in USD/MXN, downside limited by 19.95/20.00.
- MXN not among the top performers on Wednesday ahead of Banxico.
The USD/MXN is trading modestly lower on Wednesday and continues to press toward the 19.95/20.00 critical short-term support. The 20 and 55-day moving averages are placed on that zone containing a horizontal support and considered a physiological level.
A break under 19.95 could trigger more losses in the very short-term and also volatility. A close below would target the next support at 19.75. If USD/MXN manages to hold above 20.00, it could rebound. The immediate resistance is located at 20.15, followed by 20.30.
The Mexican peso is rising since last Friday versus the US dollar. It failed to strengthen further during the last session and now is lagging other emerging market currencies, probably because USD/MXN hit a strong support at 20.00.
On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico will announce its decision on monetary policy. The central bank could cut the key rate by 25bp to 4% or remain on hold. The outcome should not have a significant influence on MXN that is more correlated with global risk sentiment.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.0559
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0409
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|20.0968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.0245
|Daily SMA50
|19.9715
|Daily SMA100
|20.4916
|Daily SMA200
|21.4202
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.1485
|Previous Daily Low
|20.0136
|Previous Weekly High
|20.593
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.0739
|Previous Monthly High
|20.551
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.5491
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.097
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.0651
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.0241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.9515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.8893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.159
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.2211
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.2938
EUR/USD extends gains after weak US CPI, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has been extending its gains above 1.21 after US CPI missed estimates with a level of 1.4%. Stimulus talks are out of the spotlight as in Washington amid Trump's trial. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
XAU/USD reverses from above $1850 toward daily lows
Gold prices declined $20 from the weekly high it reached after US economic data. XAU/USD bottomed at $1835/oz while at the same time Wall Street tumbled and the VIX index soared.
Ethereum whales go into buying frenzy suggesting massive gains ahead
Ethereum price reached a market capitalization of over $200 billion for the first time ever after hitting a new all-time high price of $1,837 on Wednesday. The smart-contracts giant has suffered a slight correction in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $1,753.
GBP/USD trades above 1.38 amid dollar weakness, UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD is trading near the multi-year highs of 1.3855 amid ongoing US dollar weakness, as stimulus talks fade to the background. The UK's rapid vaccine campaign is supporting sterling.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.