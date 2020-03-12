USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso tumbles with oil, 22.00 re-tested

  • Mexican peso drops over 2% as oil prices crash 7% amid risk-off.
  • Market mood sours after US Pres. Trump impose travel ban on Europe.
  • The spot ignores Mexican Finance Minister’s comments on coronavirus.

Global economy, including Mexico, was expected to recover in 2020, coronavirus has changed the whole outlook, Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters late Wednesday.

Additional comments

Needs to implement economic measures to combat impact of coronovirus now, before crisis gets worse in Mexico.

Need to speed up government spending, remove obstacles from health budget.

Must purchase all materials, medicine to combat coronavirus on time, in orderly fashion

Need to decide right time to take sanitary measures, such as school, business closures, because they have economic impact.

Clearly government will have to reevaluate our economic growth forecast, the parameters have changed.

USD/MXN revisits three-year top, as oil slides once again

The USD/MXN pair rallies hard in Thursday’s Asian trading, mainly driven by the renewed slump in oil prices that weighed heavily on the Mexican peso.

The peso extended its recent bearish momentum and re-tested the three-year high reached vs. the greenback on Monday at 22.75 after oil prices crashed 7% within an hour, in a quick reaction to the US President Trump’s travel ban announcement on Europe, in light of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Trump’s travel restrictions combined with a lack of substantial economic stimulus measures in the US disappointed markets and triggered a risk-aversion wave across the board.

Meanwhile, the recent 8% fall in the peso can be directly associated with the over 30% collapse in oil prices after Saudi Arabia cut its selling price for oil and stood ready to raise outputs following the OPEC+ deal fallout.

Looking ahead, the broader market sentiment and oil price action will continue to lead the way for the spot, as the Mexican economy remains heavily dependent on oil revenues.

USD/MXN technical levels to watch

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.7950
Today Daily Change 0.4041
Today Daily Change % 1.89
Today daily open 21.3875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.4198
Daily SMA50 19.0295
Daily SMA100 19.1112
Daily SMA200 19.2515
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.4954
Previous Daily Low 20.7155
Previous Weekly High 20.3817
Previous Weekly Low 19.1536
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.1975
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.0134
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.9036
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.4196
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.1237
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.6834
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.9793
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.4633

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

