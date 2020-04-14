USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso trims some gains, but stays positive below 24.00

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN struggles to extend the pullback from a four-week-old support line.
  • 200-bar SMA offers an additional filter to further downside.
  • Buyers may look for entry beyond 20-day-old horizontal resistance.

USD/MXN registers mild losses of 0.30% while taking rounds to 23.62 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair recently bounced off a multi-year rising support line but fails to extend the recovery moves.

As a result, sellers will look for entry below the three-week-old rising trend line, near 23.30/28, while targeting a 200-bar SMA level of 22.77.

In a case where the USD/MXN prices remain heavy below 22.77, mid-March month low near 21.35 and 20.00 round-figure will be on the bears’ radar.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a horizontal area since March 19, between 24.65/75, is likely near-term strong resistance holding the gate for the pair’s run-up towards the monthly high near 25.80.

USD/MXN forecast chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.6214
Today Daily Change -0.0759
Today Daily Change % -0.32%
Today daily open 23.6973
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.0119
Daily SMA50 21.3213
Daily SMA100 20.1576
Daily SMA200 19.7827
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.8679
Previous Daily Low 23.2825
Previous Weekly High 25.7809
Previous Weekly Low 23.3192
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.6443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.5061
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.3639
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.0305
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.7785
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.9493
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.2012
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.5346

 

 

