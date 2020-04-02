USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso struggles to cheer oil recovery

- USD/MXN pulls back from one-week high following WTI’s extended recovery.
- Mexico declared a state of emergency as coronavirus cases crossed 1,000 mark.
- The US sends troops to the Mexico border to stop drug trafficking, safeguard against the virus spread.
USD/MXN drops from the one-week top to the intraday low of 24.17, currently around 24.25, during the early Asian session on Thursday. Amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the US allegations of drug trafficking, Mexican peso seems to take clues from the recent recoveries in the oil prices.
Oil prices recover amid hopes of curtailed supplies…
Be it the US-Iran tension or push for the Saudi Arabia-Russia peace, not to forget US President Donald Trump’s meet to the major oil companies on Friday, WTI benefited from all of them to clear $21.00, around $20.80 now.
Elsewhere, Mexico health Ministry declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after the COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 mark.
Also on the negative side could be the US push to stop drug trafficking, the entrance of virus-infected people via the Mexican border. Late Wednesday, the US Attorney General mentioned coordinating with the Mexican side to combat drug trafficking. Furthermore, the Trump administration sent additional 500 troops, as per New York Post, to back up immigration officials as they try to prevent people infected with the coronavirus from entering the US.
Considering the recent coronavirus action in Mexico, coupled with broad US dollar strength and WTI weakness, the pair traders are likely to await fresh signals for further upside.
USD/MXN forecast chart
Buyers are looking for entry beyond 24.60/65 area to target 25.00 and the record high, marked last week, around 25.45. Alternatively, 22.85/80 acts as nearby key support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.2456
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|24.2396
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.851
|Daily SMA50
|20.4712
|Daily SMA100
|19.7776
|Daily SMA200
|19.5809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.6219
|Previous Daily Low
|23.6265
|Previous Weekly High
|25.459
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.8617
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.2417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.0067
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.7034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.1673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.6988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.1581
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.6942
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY challenges highs near 107.50 as S&P 500 futures rally
USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak while bouncing off the two-week low to probe the 107.50, mainly driven by the rally in S&P 500 futures. However, further gains may remain elusive amid risk-off action in the Asian equities.
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive
AUD/USD fails to cheer better than forecast activity numbers from home and China. Globally rising coronavirus cases, extended lockdowns in Europe and grim words from key policymakers favor risk-off.
Gold building a bullish case as COVID-19 reigns
The gold price has lost some bullish support of late as the US dollar moves higher, ending the last quarter on the front foot as a relatively illiquid market sees exaggerated moves adding to the upside support.
WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control
While extending its recovery moves from the previous day, WTI clears the $21.00 mark, with a high of $21.20, while taking rounds to $21.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. The US leader expects Russia-Saudi Arabia “to work it out.”
Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims
If the first day of April is a taste of what's to come, it will be a very rocky second quarter. After falling more than 24% between January and March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged opened down more than -700 points.