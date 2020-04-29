USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso strengthens to tease key trendline against the USD

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN seesaws near the lowest since April 17, pressured after a three-day losing streak.
  • A sustained break of five-week-old support will enable sellers to question the monthly low amid bearish MACD.
  • A confluence of 100-bar, 200-bar SMAs restricts immediate upside.

While extending its previous three-day losing streak, USD/MXN drops to 23.75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair flirts with the five-week-old support line.

Given the pair’s sustained fall below a confluence of 100 and 200-bar SMAs, amid bearish MACD, sellers are likely to get a boost on the break of the key support line, currently near 23.75/70.

As a result, the monthly low near 23.28 can easily be challenged following the firm breakdown whereas March 26 low near 22.86 could lure the bears afterward.

Meanwhile, failures extend the downside below 23.70 needs to cross the key SMA confluence, around 24.10/15, to recall the 24.50 resistance.

It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s run-up beyond 24.50, enables it to aim for 25.00 and the previous week top surrounding 25.30.

USD/MXN four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.7484
Today Daily Change -0.5524
Today Daily Change % -2.27%
Today daily open 24.3008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.1991
Daily SMA50 22.5579
Daily SMA100 20.6871
Daily SMA200 20.0684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.8981
Previous Daily Low 24.2107
Previous Weekly High 25.2916
Previous Weekly Low 23.8631
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.4733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.6355
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.0416
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.7825
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.3543
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.729
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.1572
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.4164

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

