USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso still lagging behind, pair corrects lower but remains around 24.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso recovers versus US dollar, still among the worst performers in the market. 
  • USD/MXN drops to 23.93 but rebounds to 24.00.

The USD/MXN is rising again on Thursday but it moved off highs over the last hours. Earlier it climbed to 24.64, the new record high before making a correction. 

The pair dropped further following the announcement of new swap lines between the Federal Reserve and more central banks, including the Bank of Mexico. Also, the recovery in crude oil prices and in Wall Street is helping emerging market currencies. 

Still, the Mexican peso remains among the worst performers across the globe. Even as of writing, USD/MXN is up for the day. Mexican yields continue to slide and expectations about the economic performance of the country get worse day by day. 

USD/MXN forecast chart 

Volatility is set to hold at extreme levels over the next hours. A decline under 24.00 could point to an extension of the correction. The next support stands at 23.50 and below the 22.50/70 area (uptrend line) should limit the decline. USD/MXN is near the upper limit of a steep ascendant channel, suggesting more gains could face resistance between 24.50/70. If the pair break above 24.70, another leg higher to 25.00 and more, looks likely. 

USD/MXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 24.0234
Today Daily Change 0.3094
Today Daily Change % 1.30
Today daily open 23.714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.4452
Daily SMA50 19.4103
Daily SMA100 19.2898
Daily SMA200 19.3342
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.1174
Previous Daily Low 22.8125
Previous Weekly High 22.9881
Previous Weekly Low 20.3001
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.6189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.311
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.9785
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.243
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.6736
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.2834
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.8529
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.5884

 

 

