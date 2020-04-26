USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso stays pressured near three-week low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN registers a six-day winning streak.
  • 10-day SMA, seven-week-old rising trend line restrict near-term downside.
  • March-month top acts as a buffer to the record high.

USD/MXN takes the bids to 25.02, up 0.10% on a day, during the early Asian session on Monday.

While being on the front foot, the pair rises for the six days in a row while heading towards the record top of 25.78 flashed during the early-month.

However, Friday’s high near 25.30 and the late-March peak close to 25.45 might offer intermediate halts during the rise.

On the flip side, a confluence of 10-day SMA and an ascending trend line since March 10, surrounding 24.45/40 seems to limit the pair’s near-term declines.

In a case where the quote registers a daily closing below 24.40, the mid-month top around 23.90 and the monthly bottom near 23.30 could lure the bears.

USD/MXN forecast chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.0136
Today Daily Change 0.0249
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 24.9887
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.1244
Daily SMA50 22.321
Daily SMA100 20.582
Daily SMA200 20.0146
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.2916
Previous Daily Low 24.6044
Previous Weekly High 25.2916
Previous Weekly Low 23.8631
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.0291
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.8669
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.6315
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.2743
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.9442
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.3188
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.6489
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.0061

 

 

