USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso stays on the back foot inside rising channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN probes four-day winning streak amid nearly overbought RSI conditions.
  • A bullish technical formation, coupled with sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA, keeps buyers hopeful.
  • A downside break of 200-bar SMA can fetch the quote to late-March low.

USD/MXN drops to 24.75, down 0.20% on a day, as the Tokyo session begins on Friday. Even so, the pair remains inside a short-term ascending trend channel while staying above 200-bar SMA.

As a result, buyers can keep targeting a run-up beyond 25.00 immediate resistance towards the late-March high of 25.46.

However, the pair’s upside beyond 25.46 will be questioned by the record top, marked early-April, around 25.80.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the aforementioned channel’s support, currently at 24.00, will need validation from a 200-bar SMA level of 23.78 to register further declines.

Should that happen, considering the nearly overbought RSI, March 26 low near 22.85 will be on the sellers’ radar.

USD/MXN forecast chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.7746
Today Daily Change -0.0363
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 24.8109
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.0446
Daily SMA50 22.1921
Daily SMA100 20.525
Daily SMA200 19.9848
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.842
Previous Daily Low 24.3192
Previous Weekly High 24.4315
Previous Weekly Low 23.2825
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.6423
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.5189
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.4727
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.1346
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.9955
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.1801
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.5182

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

