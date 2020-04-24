USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso stays on the back foot inside rising channel

- USD/MXN probes four-day winning streak amid nearly overbought RSI conditions.
- A bullish technical formation, coupled with sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA, keeps buyers hopeful.
- A downside break of 200-bar SMA can fetch the quote to late-March low.
USD/MXN drops to 24.75, down 0.20% on a day, as the Tokyo session begins on Friday. Even so, the pair remains inside a short-term ascending trend channel while staying above 200-bar SMA.
As a result, buyers can keep targeting a run-up beyond 25.00 immediate resistance towards the late-March high of 25.46.
However, the pair’s upside beyond 25.46 will be questioned by the record top, marked early-April, around 25.80.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the aforementioned channel’s support, currently at 24.00, will need validation from a 200-bar SMA level of 23.78 to register further declines.
Should that happen, considering the nearly overbought RSI, March 26 low near 22.85 will be on the sellers’ radar.
USD/MXN forecast chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.7746
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0363
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|24.8109
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.0446
|Daily SMA50
|22.1921
|Daily SMA100
|20.525
|Daily SMA200
|19.9848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.842
|Previous Daily Low
|24.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4315
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.2825
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.6423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.5189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.4727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.1346
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.9955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.1801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.5182
