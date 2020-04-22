USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso stays on the back foot, bullish spinning top signal pullback

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN struggles for direction after a three-day winning streak.
  • The candlestick formation signals buyers’ exhaustion.
  • 21-day SMA acts as immediate support.

USD/MXN stays modestly changed near 24.50 after witnessing a pullback from 24.40 in the last hours during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair portrays spinning top candlestick on the daily (D1) chart, which in turn suggests buyers’ exhaustion after three consecutive days of run-up.

Hence, sellers can look for a pullback towards a 21-day SMA level of 23.98 during the fresh declines.

However, the monthly low surrounding 23.28 and the late-March bottom close to 22.86 could challenge the bears afterward.

Meanwhile, an upside break above 24.70 will deft the candlestick pattern and could further escalate the recovery moves towards 25.00 and 25.46 ahead of challenging the record top near 25.78.

USD/MXN daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.4935
Today Daily Change 0.1001
Today Daily Change % 0.41%
Today daily open 24.3934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.9236
Daily SMA50 21.9507
Daily SMA100 20.4201
Daily SMA200 19.9284
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.5393
Previous Daily Low 23.9743
Previous Weekly High 24.4315
Previous Weekly Low 23.2825
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.3235
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.1901
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.0654
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.7374
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.5004
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.6304
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.8673
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.1953

 

 

