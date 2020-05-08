USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso stays firm below 100/200-HMA

- USD/MXN remains depressed near the weekly support line.
- Failures to stay positive beyond key HMAs keep sellers hopeful.
- A fortnight-old resistance line adds upside barrier.
USD/MXN seesaws around 24.00, down 0.12% on a day, during Friday’s Asian session.
The pair’s failures to stay positive beyond 100 and 200-HMAs currently drag it near the weekly support line, around 23.88, a break of which can challenge late-April low near 23.64.
During the quote’s further downside past-23.64, April month low near 23.28 and late-March bottom surrounding 22.85 will lure the bears.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 22.22/25 resistance confluence, comprising the said HMAs, challenge a two-week-old falling trend line, at 24.58 now.
In a case where the buyers manage to cross the said resistance line, they can refresh monthly high beyond 24.89 and aim for 25.00 round-figures during further upside.
USD/MXN hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0184
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|24.0484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.1458
|Daily SMA50
|23.2765
|Daily SMA100
|21.0472
|Daily SMA200
|20.2454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.5408
|Previous Daily Low
|23.9272
|Previous Weekly High
|25.0256
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.6441
|Previous Monthly High
|25.7809
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.2825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.1616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.3064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.8035
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.5586
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.1899
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.417
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.7857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.0306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD probes 0.6500 amid risk-on mood, RBA Monetary Policy Statement eyed
AUD/USD bulls catch a breath after the heaviest rise in a month. Expectations of US-China trade talk resumption, Japan’s approval to Remdesivir and furthering of economic re-open in Europe favored risks.
USD/JPY seesaws below 106.50 amid broad US dollar weakness
USD/JPY looks for fresh direction to break the immediate trading range. USD drops amid downbeat data, pessimistic comments from the Fed policymakers and hopes of negative Fed rate. Risk-on sentiment restricts the pair’s downside.
FX: How to trade worst Non-Farm Payrolls report ever
This Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report is expected to be the worst ever. Economists believe that more than 21 million jobs were lost in the month of April, which would drive the unemployment rate up to 16%.
Gold: There has been a big reversal today!
The hourly chart shows the extent of the change in sentiment over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday the price it a low of USD 1682.30 and now there has been a rise of over $30 per ounce to the upside.
WTI: Snaps two-day losing streak, but still below $24.00
WTI Futures for June registers over 1.0% gain after two-day declines. The black gold defies the previous two-day downside. Considering the gradually recovering RSI, the energy benchmark could extend the latest recoveries towards a 50-hour EMA level of $24.00.