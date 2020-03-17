USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso sees an oversold bounce

- Mexican Peso is witnessing a chart-driven bounce a day after hitting record lows.
- The Bank of Mexico's intervention failed to put a floor under peso last week.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is showing signs of life at press time, having dropped to record lows on Monday.
The local currency is currently trading at 22.5293 per US dollar, representing a 1.4% gain on the day.
The recovery from the record low of 23.079 reached during Monday's US trading hours could be termed as an oversold bounce - a rally that occurs due to the preceding sell-off being perceived as too severe. Notably, USD/MXN's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) had risen to a record high of 92.27 on Monday, indicating extreme oversold conditions in the peso market.
Down 24% in four weeks
The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting fears of a global recession have taken a heavy toll on the Mexican peso over the last four weeks. At the lifetime low of 23.079 per US dollar, the Mexican currency was down more than 24 percent from the high of 18.5525 registered on Feb. 20.
Last week's oil market sell-off, which was triggered by the news of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, also added to the bearish pressure around the peso.
Bank of México Governor Alejandro Díaz de León said Friday that policymakers could intervene in the forex markets to stall the slide in the peso but added that foreign-exchange hedge auctions would be preferred over dollar selling in the spot as the former won't deplete Mexico’s international reserves.
The central bank did offer $2 billion worth of foreign exchange hedges on Thursday, its first intervention since 2017, but that failed to put a floor under the MXN. Federal Reserve's emergency rate announcement on Monday also failed to weaken the US dollar. If the Mexican currency continues to slide, the Bank of México may do more to “calm markets and rein in excessive swings” in the value of the peso.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.5293
|Today Daily Change
|-0.3091
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.4
|Today daily open
|22.8716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.9699
|Daily SMA50
|19.2312
|Daily SMA100
|19.2051
|Daily SMA200
|19.2924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.0849
|Previous Daily Low
|21.3655
|Previous Weekly High
|22.9881
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.3001
|Previous Monthly High
|19.895
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5151
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.4281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.0223
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.7964
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.7212
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.0769
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.5159
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.1601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.2353
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY retreats in sync with S&P 500 futures, back on 106.00
USD/JPY failed to sustain the uptick above 107.00 and now heads back towards 106.00 amid a retreat in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. BOJ offered to buy JPY 100 billion worth of Japanese government bonds.
AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.6150 amid dovish RBA minutes, risk-on
AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.6150, as traders continue to weigh in the dovish RBA minutes, which highlighted the central bank's readiness to cut rates further or launch a QE program. Risk-on sentiment keeps the downside cushioned.
Trading Volatility: Resist the temptation to pick tops and bottoms
What a trader wants is the right side of a new trend. It is not necessary to pick the turning point. Remember. If you get 50% of any move you have done your job. Has a basic assumption changed to enable a new trend?
Gold prices recover further beyond $1,500 amid risk reset
While retracing losses from the multi-week low, marked the previous day, Gold prices register 0.36% gains to $1,512 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Risk-tone recovers following the bloodbath in global equities.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.