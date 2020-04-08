USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso nears the upside barrier

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN seesaws around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, above 21-day SMA, after a three-day winning streak.
  • A further downside could recall late-March lows, buyers can await a sustained break of March 24 top.

Following its U-turn from Monday’s record top, USD/MXN seesaws around 24.03, down 0.04% on the day, during the early Thursday’s Asian session.

The quote currently seesaws around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its February 27 to April 06 upside while also staying above 21-day SMA amid RSI’s step back from the overbought territory.

That said, the pair is likely to witness pullback moves towards 24.65/70 and 25.00 resistances whereas March 24 high near 25.45 holds the key to the pair’s record top surrounding 25.78.

Meanwhile, the pair’s daily closing below 21-day SMA level of 23.83 could drag the quote towards March 27 low near 22.86, which is also adjacent to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

USD/MXN daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.0353
Today Daily Change -0.2813
Today Daily Change % -1.16%
Today daily open 24.3166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.6839
Daily SMA50 20.9318
Daily SMA100 19.9878
Daily SMA200 19.6892
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.6903
Previous Daily Low 23.8238
Previous Weekly High 25.0559
Previous Weekly Low 23.3423
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.1548
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.3593
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.8635
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.4104
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.997
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.1434
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.5965

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

