USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso nears key trendlines ahead of Banxico rate decision

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN seesaws inside a short-term triangle formation.
  • Banxico is widely anticipated to announce another rate cut to 5.5%.
  • A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
  • A downside break of the triangle can refresh monthly low.

USD/MXN takes rounds to 24.25, up 0.08% on a day, as Tokyo opens for trading on Thursday. That said, the pair has been trading in a week-long triangle, while also keeping below a short-term falling trend line resistance, ahead of the Mexican central bank’s interest rate decision, up at 18:00 GMT.

The Banxico is expected to roll out another rate cut while considering the need to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). In doing so, it can drag the benchmark rate down to 5.5%, per market consensus.

Read: Mexico: Banxico should cut rate at least 75bps – BBVA

Technically, a falling trend line from April 24, currently near 24.30, acts as the immediate resistance ahead of the said triangle’s upper line, at 24.40 now.

In a case where the Banxico manages to trigger more weakness of the Mexican peso beyond 24.40, the monthly top surrounding 24.90 and late-April highs near 25.30 will be on the bulls’ radars.

On the contrary, a downside break of the triangle’s support line, currently near 24.00, will challenge the monthly low close to 23.55.

USD/MXN four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.1821
Today Daily Change -0.0223
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 24.2044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.2341
Daily SMA50 23.6392
Daily SMA100 21.2504
Daily SMA200 20.3356
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.3928
Previous Daily Low 24.0069
Previous Weekly High 24.8895
Previous Weekly Low 23.5515
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.1543
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.2454
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.0099
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.8154
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.624
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.3959
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.5874
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.7819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.

Gold News

WTI: Price consolidation continues

WTI: Price consolidation continues

WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.

Oil News

Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates

Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures