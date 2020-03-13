USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso marks fresh losses inside short-term rising channel

By Anil Panchal
  • Mexican peso remains on the back foot versus the US dollar inside the one-week-old ascending trend channel.
  • 200-bar SMA acts as the strong downside support, the channel’s resistance line can trigger pullback moves.

USD/MXN renews the bullish trend as taking the bids to 22.10, up 0.85%, during the early Friday. In doing so, the pair stays inside a short-term ascending trend channel on the four-hour chart.

While 22.35 and 23.00 are likely nearby upside barriers that can please the buyers going forward, the resistance line of the mentioned channel near 23.15 could trigger another round of pullback based on overbought RSI conditions.

In a case where the bulls ignore RSI, 24.00 and an ascending trend line connecting the highs marked during 2009 and 2017, around 24.20 now, can become their favorite.

On the contrary, the channel’s support close to 21.12 and 21.00 round-figure can entertain the short-term sellers.

However, the pair’s declines below 21.00 can recall a 20.00 mark with 200-bar SMA near 19.30 acting as the strong follow-on rest.

USD/MXN Forecast Chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 22.0774
Today Daily Change 0.1564
Today Daily Change % 0.71%
Today daily open 21.921
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.5856
Daily SMA50 19.0911
Daily SMA100 19.139
Daily SMA200 19.2627
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.9881
Previous Daily Low 21.3332
Previous Weekly High 20.3817
Previous Weekly Low 19.1536
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.3559
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.9654
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.1734
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.4259
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.5186
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.8283
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.7357
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.4832

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

