USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso looks positive inside short-term triangle

- USD/MXN stays below 200-bar SMA within the monthly triangle.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the supports.
- April 24 high, March top adds barriers to the upside momentum.
USD/MXN bounces off three-day low to 24.10, up 0.16% on a day, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the pair stays below 200-bar SMA within a short-term symmetrical triangle formation.
While the pair’s sustained break below 200-bar SMA drags it towards the pattern’s support of 23.70%, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside also limits the further downside around then.
However, a sustained break of 23.70 enables the bears to target April monthly low near 23.30.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 200-bar SMA, currently near 24.20, can trigger recovery moves towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and Friday’s top, around 24.50 and 24.90 respectively.
Although the triangle’s resistance, at 25.10 now, can keep the pair’s upside past-24.90 limited, April 24 high close to 25.30 and March month high near 25.46 offer additional stops during the run-up to the record high near 25.80.
USD/MXN daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
