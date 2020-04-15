USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso looks for direction below key resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN searches for a firm direction below the key upside barrier.
  • 10/21-day SMAs and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement challenge buyers.
  • Late-March low on the sellers’ radars.

USD/MXN remains mostly directionless around 23.40 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair remains below the strong resistance confluence including 10 and 21-day SMAs as well as 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of February-April upside.

As a result, sellers are gradually inching closer towards late-March low near 22.86 with 23.00 round-figure likely offering an intermediate halt.

However, 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 22.10 could challenge the pair’s further downside.

On the upside, a successful break above 23.95/24.05 area could aim for 24.75 ahead of targeting the record high of 25.78.

USD/MXN forecast chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.3879
Today Daily Change -34 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 23.3913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.0339
Daily SMA50 21.4156
Daily SMA100 20.1963
Daily SMA200 19.8039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.7578
Previous Daily Low 23.3885
Previous Weekly High 25.7809
Previous Weekly Low 23.3192
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.5296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.6167
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.2673
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.1432
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.898
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.6366
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.8818
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.0059

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

