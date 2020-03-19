USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso hits record low

- Mexico's Peso drops to lifetime lows, taking month-to-date losses to 23 percent.
- USD/MXN's technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions.
Mexican peso continues to lose ground amid the relentless sell-off in oil and the broad-based haven demand for the US dollar.
The local currency is currently trading at a record low of 24.20 per US dollar, representing a solid 23 percent slide on a month-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently reporting a staggering 50 percent drop on a month-to-date basis.
Commodity futures listed in China are witnessing a huge sell-off this Thursday morning, as noted by Yuan Talks. Notably, oil futures are down over 7 percent.
In the FX markets, the US dollar is drawing haven bids and is scoring gains even against traditional haven currencies like the Japanese yen.
From a technical perspective, USD/MXN is showing little signs of buyer exhaustion. The 14-day relative strength index is reporting extreme overbought conditions with an above-80 print. The indicator, however, would gain credence if and when signs of bull fatigue emerge on the price chart in the form of a doji or other candlestick patterns like bearish engulfing, bearish outside day, etc.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.2577
|Today Daily Change
|0.5437
|Today Daily Change %
|2.29
|Today daily open
|23.714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.4452
|Daily SMA50
|19.4103
|Daily SMA100
|19.2898
|Daily SMA200
|19.3342
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.1174
|Previous Daily Low
|22.8125
|Previous Weekly High
|22.9881
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.3001
|Previous Monthly High
|19.895
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5151
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.6189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.311
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.9785
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.6736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.2834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.8529
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.5884
