USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso hits record low

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Mexico's Peso drops to lifetime lows, taking month-to-date losses to 23 percent. 
  • USD/MXN's technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions. 

Mexican peso continues to lose ground amid the relentless sell-off in oil and the broad-based haven demand for the US dollar. 

The local currency is currently trading at a record low of 24.20 per US dollar, representing a solid 23 percent slide on a month-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently reporting a staggering 50 percent drop on a month-to-date basis. 

Commodity futures listed in China are witnessing a huge sell-off this Thursday morning, as noted by Yuan Talks. Notably, oil futures are down over 7 percent. 

In the FX markets, the US dollar is drawing haven bids and is scoring gains even against traditional haven currencies like the Japanese yen. 

From a technical perspective, USD/MXN is showing little signs of buyer exhaustion. The 14-day relative strength index is reporting extreme overbought conditions with an above-80 print. The indicator, however, would gain credence if and when signs of bull fatigue emerge on the price chart in the form of a doji or other candlestick patterns like bearish engulfing, bearish outside day, etc. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 24.2577
Today Daily Change 0.5437
Today Daily Change % 2.29
Today daily open 23.714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.4452
Daily SMA50 19.4103
Daily SMA100 19.2898
Daily SMA200 19.3342
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.1174
Previous Daily Low 22.8125
Previous Weekly High 22.9881
Previous Weekly Low 20.3001
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.6189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.311
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.9785
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.243
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.6736
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.2834
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.8529
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.5884

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

