USD/MXN price analysis: Mexican Peso hits all-time low against USD

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Risk aversion on Monday continues to weigh on risk-sensitive currencies.
  • US Dollar Index erases early losses, climbs above 98.
  • Mexico's Obrador says stimulus for companies is not contemplated for the time being.

The USD/MXN pair gained more than 4% on Monday to touch a fresh all-time high of 23.0815 in the early trading hours of the American session as risk-sensitive currencies, such as the Mexican peso, remain under pressure amid coronavirus fears. Although the pair pulled away from its peak, it still adds 3.6% on the day at 22.7050.

Flight-to-safety hurts MXN on Monday

Earlier in the day, the pair lost its traction and dropped to 21.3520 with the initial reaction to the Federal Reserve's emergency 100 basis points rate cut. However, with the surging number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally forcing investors to seek refuge, the pair rose sharply.

Meanwhile, commenting on the volatility in the foreign exchange market, "if we have problems with debt due to peso depreciation, we would make some adjustments, but not to welfare programs," Mexican President Obrador said on Monday.

"The stimulus for companies is not contemplated at present," Obrador added to further weigh on the MXN and noted that they welcome decisions made by US financial authorities to combat coronavirus threat.

On the other hand, the USD seems to be capitalizing on risk-off flows in the second half of the day to keep the pair's bullish momentum intact. At the moment, the US Dollar Index, which touched a daily low of 97.45, was at 98.30, still 0.4% below Friday's closing level.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.769
Today Daily Change 0.8522
Today Daily Change % 3.89
Today daily open 21.9168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.7542
Daily SMA50 19.1509
Daily SMA100 19.1676
Daily SMA200 19.2741
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.1417
Previous Daily Low 21.3569
Previous Weekly High 22.9881
Previous Weekly Low 20.3001
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.6567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.8419
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.4686
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.0203
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6838
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.2534
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.5899
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.0382

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

